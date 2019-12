CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Carlsbad K-9 officers now have extra protection while out in the field.

the Carlsbad Police Department got a donation to give its two k-9’s Alf and Aris, protective vests. It should protect the dogs from gunshot or stab wounds.

A Massachusetts-based non-profit called Vested Interest made the donation. Carlsbad police expect to have the new vests in a couple of months.