CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Carlsbad said they will have a Safe Haven baby box up this weekend. The box is being installed at the Carlsbad Fire Department. The Safe Haven baby box is meant for people with newborn children and those up to 90 days old to surrender them without repercussions. It controls the temperature and gives sufficient oxygen until alerting authorities that a baby has been dropped off.

This will be the second baby box in southeastern New Mexico and third in the state. The Safe Haven box in Hobbs recently saw its first successful drop-off in September. The Carlsbad box will be operational starting Saturday with a short ceremony beforehand.