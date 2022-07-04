CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A Fourth of July event in Carlsbad honored veterans. Among them are World War Two veterans Bill Fuson, Frank Romero, and Bill Dunnigan who just celebrated his 103rd birthday.

City and county officials said their service played a key role in keeping the United States safe and free and they used today’s ceremony to say thank you. “It’s not a lot, but it’s one small way to honor these men who paid the ultimate sacrifice so we can live in freedom,” said Sara Cordona, Eddy County Commissioner. The city also recognized local veterans who served in the Korean War.