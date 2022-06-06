CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations have been completed along a walking trail in Carlsbad. Crews rebuilt the path at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens State Park and installed handrails as well as dams to help with water runoff.
The trail also meets AD requirements. The project cost $200,000.