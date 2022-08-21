CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – In Carlsbad, about 150 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns were evacuated after rains caused roads out of the park to be impassable. News 13 spoke to one tourist who was still at the visitor’s center Saturday night.

“Even a park ranger told us he was never run into a situation like this, he’s been here for close to a year now,” said David Huang. Park rangers were able to get food to the evacuees still on site, though there still isn’t word on when they could be able to go home.