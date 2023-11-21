CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Visitors to Carlsbad Caverns will be able to see the caverns in a new light. The Rock of Ages Lantern Tours will take visitors along the 1.25-mile Big Room Trail guided by park rangers.

The event is rooted in cavern history as the ranger-led tours would begin at the famous Rock of Ages stalagmite where the rangers would sing the hymn “Rock of Ages” during a cave blackout. The December events will recreate the history and offer adventurous stories as Carlsbad Caverns wraps up its 100th year.

Each tour is limited to 24 guests so reservations are recommended. Tickets can be purchased over the phone at 575-236-1375 on Wednesdays and Fridays between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. You can also leave a voicemail with your name, phone number, and date you would like to visit. Tickets can also be available until 4:45 p.m., or until supplies last, on the days of the performance.

The tours will be happening on December 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, and 23. The tours go from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and tickets cost $15 per person.

For safety, wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers will not be permitted on the tour. Headlamps and assistive listening devices are available upon request.