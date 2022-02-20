CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – As with most things, COVID put a damper on Carlsbad Caverns “Rock of Ages” Program. But that didn’t stop the National Parks Service from bringing it online.

The program normally gives a lantern tour through the front section of the Big Room, featuring actors giving a glimpse of what life was like at the park during different points in history. This episode centers on the caverns being used as fallout shelters from the late 1950s to the 1980s.

Various topics include how bats from the cave were almost used as weapons in World War II and the conservation work being done at the park.