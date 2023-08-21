CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad Caverns is celebrating its centennial with the help of its resident bat mascot and other public lands.

Carl S. Bat, the caverns’ mascot, is on a worldwide tour, visiting other public lands and world heritage sites.

Last week, he visited the Chihuahuan Desert for a history lesson at Fort Davis National Historic Site in Texas.

This week, Carl traveled to southern England, discovering eight species of bats at the Blackstone River Valley Park.

There’s no word on where he’ll head next, but the tour will last the whole year.