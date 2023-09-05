CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – All preventive fire measures at Carlsbad Caverns recreation areas have been lifted. These have been in place since June 23.
The end of the fire measures is due to recent monsoon rains in the area. Campfires and outdoor smoking will now be allowed. People can also use charcoal or propane grills.