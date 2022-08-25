NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Carlsbad Caverns National Park announced Thursday the park’s wilderness areas and backcountry trails are closed due to damage from recent rain and flooding. Those areas will remain closed until repairs are complete. The park says until assessments on the damaged areas are complete, it is unknown when repairs will start or how long they will last.

The following areas are closed:

Old Guano

Slaughter Canyon

Yucca Canyon

Guadalupe Ridge

Rattlesnake Canyon

Juniper Ridge

Double Canyon

Ussery

The following areas remain open: