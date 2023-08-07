CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Carlsbad is inviting the public to take part in a scavenger hunt to celebrate Carlsbad Caverns’ 100-year anniversary. The Carlsbad Caverns Discovery Dash has already begun and people can participate by downloading the Scavify app for free.

The scavenger hunt will highlight many things people can do while in Carlsbad. “We have so many wonderful family activities around Carlsbad and we wanted a fun way to share that with people who might be visiting the Caverns for the 100-year anniversary,” said Mayor Dale Janway. “We encourage local families to take part in the scavenger hunt too, it’s a great way to get your kids out and they can learn more about Carlsbad and our history.”

The scavenger hunt will run until the end of the year. Everybody who gets more than 30 points in the hunt will be entered into a drawing for $500 on January 1, 2024.