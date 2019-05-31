New Mexico

Carlsbad Caverns adopts plan to reduce radon exposure

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 04:38 PM MDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 04:38 PM MDT

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) - The National Parks Service says it's implementing a plan to reduce radon exposure at Carlsbad Caverns. 

They say OSHA recently found elevated levels of radon gas in some areas of the park. Radon is a naturally occurring gas that comes through rocks and soil in New Mexico. It's common in underground areas including basements and can pose a risk.

The park service will begin monitoring employees hours in the caverns and making some modifications to the visitor center.  

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway

Entertainment