Carlsbad Caverns adopts plan to reduce radon exposure

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) - The National Parks Service says it's implementing a plan to reduce radon exposure at Carlsbad Caverns.

They say OSHA recently found elevated levels of radon gas in some areas of the park. Radon is a naturally occurring gas that comes through rocks and soil in New Mexico. It's common in underground areas including basements and can pose a risk.

The park service will begin monitoring employees hours in the caverns and making some modifications to the visitor center.