CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad police are looking for a suspect they believe is involved in a shooting and stabbing.

Officials said, last Thursday, they responded to reports of a shooting in east Carlsbad.

While investigating that scene, they received another call on Friday to reports of a stabbing.

As a result of the investigations, officials were able to identify Jeremy Melendrez as a person of interest in both cases.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Carlsbad Police Department.