The reopening comes after several years of construction and months of delays

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlito Springs Open Space is set to reopen on Saturday, May 6. The area, north of I-40 near Tijeras, comes after several years of construction and months of delays.

To celebrate the reopening, Bernalillo County is hosting an opening reception, followed by a variety of activities and tours of the newly improve property. The celebration is set to kick off at 10 a.m.