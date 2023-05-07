CEDAR CREST, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlito Springs is now finally re-opened after several years of construction and months of delays. On Saturday, they hosted their reception with some activities, programming, and tours of the property.
Officials say they are excited to share the new improvements to the historic property with the community.