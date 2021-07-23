Carjacker search, third victim found, More rain, New Mexico veterans’ home, New tourism campaign

Friday Top Stories

Friday Five Facts

[1] Crime Stoppers looking for man who forced adult, 3 children out of car at Walmart – Police are intensifying their search for a man who forced an adult and three children out of a car at an Albuquerque Walmart. Surveillance video shows the suspect walking around in front of the store on Academy and Wyoming Saturday, July 17. The video then shows him approach the car. Police say he pulls a gun and forces the four people out. Police are hoping someone recognizes him before he strikes again.

[2] AFR recovers third victim following recent Albuquerque flooding – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews have recovered the body of a third victim who was reportedly swept away in the arroyo earlier this week. The body was recovered Thursday morning. AFR also says all three bodies were found using drones. During Thursday’s update, AFR says the rescue mission will conclude Friday if no other bodies are found. Only three people were reported missing and Albuquerque Fire Rescue Spokesman Tom Ruiz says no other missing people have been reported.

[3] Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across New Mexico – Southeast New Mexico is waking up to scattered showers and thunderstorms moving from north to south. These will bring heavy downpours, thunder and lightning. They will continue through the morning commute, so be sure to grab a rain jacket and umbrella. Friday afternoon will be stormy, with storms popping up in the mountains and moving southwest. Widespread, heavy rainfall will be possible in the mountains, Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners.

[4] State Veterans’ Home report: Facility conditions ‘outdated’ and ‘inadequate’ – A new report is putting a New Mexico veterans’ home in Truth or Consequences under the microscope. The report found uncapped plumbing lines, cracked tile and that most of the rooms are too small. In total, the report estimates it would be a $25 million renovation. Instead, the state is looking at building new veterans’ home in the area, which could cost roughly $50-$80 million.

[5] City of Albuquerque launches campaign to boost tourism – A new campaign is hitting televisions in hopes to boost tourism and the City of Albuquerque is behind the push. Advertisements will lead people to a website with links to plan a trip to the Duke City. They say this helps support the FLY ABQ campaign that was recently launched by the Albuquerque International Sunport. That campaign promotes Albuquerque in airports across the country.