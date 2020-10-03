CARES Act funds to reach Santa Fe businesses

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Small businesses and non-profits in the Santa Fe area could soon see a big boost. The City of Santa Fe, along with the Town of Edgewood, and Santa Fe County are now offering CARES Act money.

The program offers one-time grants of up to $15,000 with applications available on Friday. Among other qualifications, businesses have to have lost 25 percent of their revenue due to COVID-19, have less than 50 employees, and agree to report about the use of the funds.