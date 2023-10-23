ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) — According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), 34 out of 37 booster seats were incorrectly installed by parents when checked at a free car seat clinic held earlier this month.

The data from the clinic was released by the DOT, showing how the inspection helped families in Artesia.

The event gives parents and guardians hands-on instructions from certified technicians, educating parents on how to properly select booster seats and install them.

The car seat clinic is held in remembrance of Cy Palmer, a 7-year-old who lost his life in a car crash back in 2017.

Palmer was wearing his seat belt, but he was not in a booster seat.

To schedule an appointment to have your booster seat inspected for free, click here.