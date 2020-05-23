Car meant to raise money for future priests stolen from church parking lot

New Mexico

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A classic sports car meant to pay for future priests’ education has been stolen from a church parking lot. Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup was planning on fixing up a white 1966 Plymouth Sport Fury and raffling it off to pay for seminary tuition for future priests.

The trailer it was on was secured to a railing in the parking lot but still early Friday morning two thieves hooked it up to a dark Chevy Silverado and pulled away with enough force to break the lock.

If you recognize the suspects, spot the 1966 Plymouth Sport Fury with a license plate number 716FSL, the trailer with a license plate number 79026K or the dark Chevy involved contact Gallup Police at 505-863-9365.

Photo Courtesy of Sacred Heart Cathedral.
1966 Plymouth Sport Fury and trailer. Photo Courtesy Sacred Heart Cathedral.

