GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is following reports of a car driving into a parade crowd in Gallup. The parade was to celebrate the 100th year of the Intertribal Ceremonial.

There were reports of shots fired but the city of Gallup says nothing has been confirmed at this time. Multiple witnesses say a car drove into a crowd and that people started scrambling to get away as first responders rushed in. The Gallup Police Department has confirmed that there were injuries though they have not said how many or the severity of those injuries. New Mexico State Police say two Gallup police officers were injured as well. NMSP says the driver is in custody.

President of the Navajo nation, Jonathan Nez, was at the parade. He says that he and members of his party could have been hit had they not reacted quickly.

“We were in the path of the vehicle. Thank God, the folks that were around me, our team members or council delegates. Were not struck by the vehicle,” said Nez in statement shortly after the incident.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.