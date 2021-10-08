Car crashes through wall of daycare in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bloomfield Police Department is investigating a crash that left a giant hole in the side of a daycare. The crash happened on North 1st Street near East Broadway Avenue.

San Juan County Fire & Rescue says one child was taken to the hospital but the extent of the child’s injuries is unclear. No one else was hurt. KRQE News 13 is working to learn what caused the crash and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

