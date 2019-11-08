Live Now
Car crashes into Las Cruces home, nearly striking teen

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces family is counting their blessings after a car crashed into their home, almost hitting their daughter.

Vylett Tarango, 16, was getting ready for school last week when she heard a loud noise. A car had backed into her home, missing her by just inches.

The damage to the home was extensive, but Vylett says the mess left behind is the least of her worries.

“I don’t care that this happened anymore, as long as everybody’s safe, because it’s an easy fix, everything can get replaced,” Vylett told KFOX-14.

As for the driver of the car, Las Cruces police are investigating and haven’t said what caused the crash.

