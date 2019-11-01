Capitol Christmas tree set to be cut down

CARSON NATIONAL FOREST, N.M. (KRQE)- Forest officials are preparing to harvest this year’s Capitol Christmas tree.

There were questions about the future of the tree because of a court ruling fight over the habitat for the Mexican spotted owl. However, the tree will be cut down on November 6 during a ceremony in the Carson National Forest.

It will be lifted by cranes onto a trailer and go on a statewide tour before being transported to Washington. Officials say the tree cutting and celebrations are made possible with cash and in-kind contributions from companies and volunteers.