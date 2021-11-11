Capitol Christmas tree makes stop at NM Veterans Memorial

New Mexico News

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Capitol Christmas tree made its 17th stop on the way to Washington DC on Thursday at the Veterans Memorial. The tree, harvested in northern California, will travel more than 3,500 miles and make 23 stops before arriving in DC.

The forest service says it hopes to inject some holiday spirit and unite people across the U.S. “This tree is going to go on the west lot of the US capitol. It represents all people, which is why we call it the people’s tree,” U.S. Forest Service Spokesperson Samantha Reho said.

The tree will make its next stop at a school in Tulsa.

