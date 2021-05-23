Capital outlay money goes towards new track at Northern NM high school

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico high school will soon be getting a new track and field. Mesa Vista High school in Ojo Caliente was recently awarded $75,000 to make improvements to their track.

Story continues below

The money comes from Capital Outlay funds. School Board President Anthony Vigil says the track is in need of repaving, and the field needs new grass. “We will be redoing the track and making those repairs so that way it can be used to host track meets,” Vigil said. Vigil says they hope to have the work completed by the next track season.