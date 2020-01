SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lockdown at Capital High School in Santa Fe has been lifted following a threat that was called in on Wednesday morning.

The Santa Fe Police Department is currently investigating the call.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

AlertSantaFe: SFPD has issued an all-clear following the earlier incident at Capital High, and lifted the lockdown. Thank you for your patience and assistance. — Santa Fe PD (@santafepolice) January 15, 2020