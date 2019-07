CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – An airman stationed at Cannon Air Force Base has been convicted of killing another man.

A court-martial for Airman First Class Sean Harrington ended Monday with a guilty verdict on involuntary manslaughter and other charges. He shot and killed 23-year-old Marcus Jimenez in the head at a party on the Fourth of July last year.

A military panel sentenced Harrington to 14 years confinement, a reduction in rank, and a dishonorable discharge.