CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Air Force and law enforcement officials are searching for a man who made his way onto Cannon Air Force Base Tuesday, prompting the base to go on “active shooter protocol.”

New Mexico State Police, who is assisting at the base, said the man threatened to shoot himself. State Police public information officers said one gunshot was heard and no one was hit.

Capt. Jackie Pienkowski, chief of public affairs at the base, said active shooter protocol involves a base lockdown, shelter in place, and securing facilities. Additionally, no movement is allowed on or off base.

Pienkowski said Cannon Air Force Base Security Forces received reports of an individual hearing gunfire around 4:50 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates