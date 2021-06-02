Cannon Air Force base to conduct pilot study to help protect drinking water

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Air Force has awarded a $16.6 million contract to Cannon Air Force Base. The money is for a pilot study and engineering evaluation to help protect drinking water.

They will test three different pump sites and treat filtration methods. Officials say this is a major step toward addressing the community’s concerns about the health of the Ogallala aquifer. Cannon is one of the several U.S. Air Force bases that has suffered from contaminated water as a result of the use of firefighting foam years ago.

