Cannon Air Force base to conduct pilot study to help protect drinking water

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Ana Cardenas, of El Paso, Texas, can now move on after living her own real-life horror story. Cardenas woke up to blood dripping from her apartment ceiling last month. The blood was coming from her upstairs neighbor, who had died and whose body had started to decompose. "I'm much better, calmer. I eat better. I sleep better and just overall much better, thank God," Cardenas said.

Now Cardenas has found a new apartment complex and is finally moved in and settled. When her story was first reported, Cardenas said she was in shock and traumatized, especially because she had been covered in the blood during the incident. "I'm much better, thank God. I went to the doctor, they took out blood and everything was negative, and they are checking me every six weeks," Cardenas said of the blood tests she's received.