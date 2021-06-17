Cannon Air Force Base to build water treatment center

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A water treatment project at Cannon Air Force Base is slated to begin next year. In recent years, the base has been at the center of a water contamination scandal after PFAS were found to have leaked into a nearby aquifer.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Cannon Air Force Base has plans to build a $16.6 million water treatment facility at the base’s southeastern corner. It also states the selected treatment center will treat up to 600 gallons per minute and could be expanded to cover the entire southern border of the base. Construction is slated to begin in March 2022 and will likely be operational by April of 2023.