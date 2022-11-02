NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Airman serving at a New Mexico Air Force Base has died, officials reported. He was killed in a crash.
Cannon Air Force Base officials said the crash occurred on Highway 60/84 East in Curry County on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating what happened.
The name of the Airman has not been released.