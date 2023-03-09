NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cannon Air Force Base will host its first air show since 2018 in April. The free show “Wings Over Cannon” will be happening April 22, gates open for the show at 9 a.m.

The A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team will be headlining the show. Cannon’s own Air Commandos will also be part of the show. The show will also feature a hangar dedicated to STEM. The hangar will feature some displays and interactive activities for guests of all ages. Officials say these shows give them a chance to engage, inspire and educate attendees.