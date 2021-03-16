Cannon AFB to hold public meeting on groundwater contamination

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cannon Air Force Base is holding a meeting about groundwater contamination on Wednesday, March 17 at 5 p.m. The contamination stems from the use of firefighting foam at military bases across the country, containing PFAS, a group of chemicals linked to cancer.

Dangerous levels were found in the water around Cannon AFB. In a public meeting on Zoom, the base and Defense Department are expected to talk about how they are addressing the contamination. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://ift.tt/2NjuAr2; Zoom meeting ID: 720 339 0049.