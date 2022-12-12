NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two aircraft from Cannon Air Force Base will be on a special mission this weekend. The two MC-130Js will fly over First Energy Stadium in Cleveland during the National Anthem at Saturday’s Browns-Ravens game.

Lieutenant Colonel John Sisler and Captain Justin Vagts will fly the planes. The MC-130J Commando II typically flies infiltration, extraction, and resupply operations.

The game starts at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time.