Cannon AFB airman honored with Air Force Cross for heroic actions in Afghanistan

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A special tactics airman at Cannon Air Force Base was awarded the nation’s second-highest military honor Thursday. Staff Sgt. Alaxey Germanovich was given the Air Force Cross for his actions in combat in Afghanistan.

During a battle in April 2017, he exposed himself to enemy gunfire while directing air strikes within 35 meters of his own position. for this, he is credited with protecting more than 150 friendly forces. Germanovich directed his team’s withdrawal, then hiked 700 meters carrying someone who died, up a mountain to a helicopter landing zone while also directing close air support.

The Air Force Secretary awarded him the cross, the highest commendation she is authorized to give. Special Tactics are the Air Force’s most highly decorated community of the last 20 years having received all 12 Air Force crosses awarded since 9/11.

Latest New Mexico News