NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bank of America and the Roadrunner Food Bank teamed up for a canned food drive with a twist. Over two-dozen branches across the state competed to raise canned food and turn the cans into a creative sculpture for a company competition.

One branch says they decided to make a lighthouse with their donations. “We wanted to pick something that symbolized guiding volunteerism to the next chapters, we picked a lighthouse because lighthouses are used to guide,” Market Supervision Manager Assistant Sarah Valdez said. Once all the sculptures were completed and judged, they were disassembled and all the food was donated to the Roadrunner Food Bank.