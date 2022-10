TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos community is coming together Thursday night to honor the high school students involved in a deadly crash after a homecoming party. One girl was killed and three others were seriously injured in the crash early Sunday morning on Los Cordovas Road. Three more were treated at a local hospital.

There will be a candlelight vigil Thursday night at Taos Plaza starting at 6 p.m.