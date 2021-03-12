Candlelight vigil planned for 11-year-old murdered in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A candlelight vigil is planned for Joseph Hobbs on Friday night, the 11-year-old boy murdered in Los Lunas. Valencia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say three people drove up to a home in Monterey Park last weekend and fired shots.
Hobbs was not the intended target but he was hit and died. According to the Albuquerque Journal, the vigil will be held on Friday, March 12 at 6 p.m. at Dennis Chavez Elementary in Los Lunas.
The community is welcome and those who attend are asked to bring a rock to donate to the rock garden that students are building in Joseph’s honor.