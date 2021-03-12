Candlelight vigil planned for 11-year-old murdered in Los Lunas

[1] “Early on, we felt panic because there were a lot of things we didn’t know”: COVID-19 one year later Health officials are taking a look at how far New Mexico has come one year after the state's first confirmed COVID-19 case. State leaders took a moment to remember the nearly 3,900 New Mexicans who have died from COVID-19. They also looked back at this time last year, explaining if New Mexico did nothing to stop the spread there could've been between 80 to 90% population infection and 1,500 deaths. New Mexico is now reporting the lowest seven-day average of cases in six months. Dr. Scrase would not say if another shutdown is out of the question but did say the state is in a good spot.

[2] Residents 60 and older with severe chronic conditions to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines The state is giving priority to one group in getting vaccinated against COVID-19. People with severe health conditions continue to be eligible for vaccines in New Mexico. However, those aged 60 and older who have one of the qualifying conditions are eligible.