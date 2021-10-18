Cancer Services of New Mexico’s free virtual retreat to include webinars, Q&A

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For 20 years, the nonprofit organization Cancer Services of New Mexico has been providing services to help New Mexicans battling cancer and their families. As part of that mission, they are hosting a virtual cancer retreat aimed at offering the same level of care for patients but from the comfort of their homes.

Janet Cook highlights the organization’s virtual cancer retreat and the helpful information it will provide. Cancer Services of New Mexico works closely with other service providers across the state to ensure coordination and avoid duplication of services.

This year, adult cancer patients, survivors, and their caregivers, family members, and friends are invited to participate in the organization’s fall Virtual Cancer Retreat from the safety of their own homes. The event will take place via Zoom from October 23 to October 24, 2021.

Those who participate will be able to take part in webinars featuring over 20 of the state’s leading cancer specialists. Participants will also have the opportunity to speak with others who are coping with similar issues. While there is no cost to attend the retreat, participants must register for the event.

For more information on Cancer Services of New Mexico or to register for the fall Virtual Cancer Retreat, visit cancerservicesnm.org.