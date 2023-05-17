NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New signs and a camera are going to be installed following reports of a large amount of prohibited trash items dumped at the Glenwood Community Slash Pit in the Gila National Forest. This is one of many slash pits in the forest near adjacent communities which supports ongoing hazardous fuels mitigation.

“This site is used as part of the Catron County Firewise program, a valued partnership that helps removed hazardous vegetation on and adjacent to private lands,” said Acting Glenwood District Ranger Brian Stultz. “It would be extremely disappointing and harmful to the Glenwood community to be forced to close the site due to illegal dumping.”

The pits are a free service and the dumping of household trash, metal, plastic, construction materials, sewage, petroleum products, furniture, or other non-native debris anywhere in the Gila National Forest is prohibited. Slash and other woody debris dumped at the site is burned by the Forest Service at a later time.