NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s congressional delegation is pushing for increased funding for the Bureau of Indian Education Schools. More than 85 out of 183 schools are rated in poor condition.

More than $4.5 billion is needed for K-12 schools and $3.27 billion for tribal colleges and universities. “Congress must uphold its obligations to Indian Country by fully funding BIE. and addressing many of the agency’s safety and infrastructure concerns,” said Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez.

The House Natural Resources Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples was set to discuss the issue Tuesday morning, but the hearing was postponed.