California writer sparks green chile debate

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico chile war is heating up. A California writer tweeted over the weekend asking New Mexico and “possibly Texas/Arizona” for advice.
Erin Ryan says she just found a bag of fresh Hatch chiles and is wondering hat to make with it. New Mexicans learned of the post and started replying with recipes and how tos.
They also corrected her spelling of chile. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham also chimed in, roasting Texas and Arizona saying they won’t have anything to offer on the subject.
