LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – 828 productions, a California film and production company, has chosen New Mexico as its new home. The company is building its headquarters in Las Cruces and will invest $75M into a 300,000 square-foot studio and 20-acre back lot. They will also acquire an additional 35 acres in downtown Las Cruces for a sound stage and set construction space.

The studio is expected to create at least 100 jobs and hopes to start their first production by the end of the year. The state will also pledge $3M to the project.