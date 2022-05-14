NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a better day for firefighters battling the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire. Winds were calmer and crews were able to get some air support up earlier Saturday.

The Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire continues it rampage as it spreads closer to Taos and Colfax counties. The fire is now 279,868 acres and growing with only 27 percent containment.

It’s pushing both north and south with the flames in the south are pushing towards the Pecos National Forest, and in the north, Angel Fire and Taos. But winds are working in the crew’s favor.

Todd Abel, operations section chief, said earlier today, “we are getting aircraft up as we speak the air is starting to clear out around the fire if you are around the fire you are starting to see the smoke start to settle in. That is starting to clear we are starting to get fixed-wing up shortly.”

Crews are working to establish new lines further out to stop the fire from progressing in their direction.

Currently, there is 1,924 personnel working on this fire, with multiple agencies from across the country here trying to help. There is also a transition team coming in to help crews, but tactics will remain the same.

The next couple of days will have milder wind conditions providing a window for crews to continue the fight but come next week, winds will pick up again.