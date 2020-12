ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In 2021, the New Mexico Dream Center has its sights set on creating a group home for minors who have been sex trafficked and cannot return to a safe home environment. The organization provides services to survivors of human trafficking and youth experiencing homelessness.

Shelley Repp, Executive Director of the Dream Center said this has been in the works since 2018. In 2016, the organization became part of the human trafficking task force and realized that New Mexico did not have services for minors who have been identified as trafficking victims. In 2018, they were able to open a drop-in center for homeless teens because they are the population most vulnerable to trafficking.