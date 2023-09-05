NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Materials regarding the updated Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program are now available for interested New Mexico counties. C-PACE is a program that gives eligible property owners options for long-term fixed-rate financing to make energy efficiency, renewable energy, water efficiency, and resiliency improvements.

The program is housed under the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EED). C-PACE assists property owners by “removing barriers of large upfront cash for clean energy property improvements,” according to the EED.

Counties must pass an ordinance to opt into the program for properties within the county to be allowed to participate; eligible properties are privately owned commercial, agricultural, industrial, or multi-family properties with five or more dwelling units.

To learn more about the C-PACE program or to view the program’s documents, click here.