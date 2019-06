Work on a $30 million bypass in Carlsbad has been approved.

The Carlsbad Current Argus reports that the Eddy County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with the NMDOT Wednesday to construct a bypass route between Highway 285 and 180. Officials expect construction to begin in January.

The project is being funded by the city of Carlsbad, Eddy County, and the state. The bypass will address traffic flows in the Permian Basin as the region experiences continued growth from oil booms.