NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With Thanksgiving only a few weeks away, some of us may be needing some extra guidance on how to cook the perfect turkey. Starting Tuesday, people who would like some cooking tips can call 1-800-BUTTERBALL.

The Butterball Hotline will offer prepping tips along with shopping advice. This year, the brand will also be giving away turkey talk line comfort calendars and gift cards. Topics covered on the website information portal include how to choose a turkey, how to thaw a turkey, and how to stuff a turkey.