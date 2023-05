TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – Businesses along Route 66 in Tucumcari are asking for help after recent storms damaged their iconic neon signs. Nearly a dozen businesses are looking for help to make the necessary repairs.

Last week, large hail came down in Tucumcari, damaging the signs along the famous highway. The New Mexico Route 66 Association has set up a GoFundMe in hopes of raising enough money to fix the signs. To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.