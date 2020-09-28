Business banners now flying along Guadalupe Street

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a year later, new banners are now flying along a Santa Fe street.

For more than a year, businessman Lance Blankenship has been leading the push to get neighborhood banners hanging on Guadalupe Street. Around 45 businesses pitched in but Blankenship says the business they paid to make the banners never did.

Back in February, they finally got their money back but COVID hit. Now months later, the banners are finally being installed. Blankenship says it’s actually the perfect time for a boost to morale.

Related Coverage