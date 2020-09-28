Business banners now flying along Guadalupe Street

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a year later, new banners are now flying along a Santa Fe street.

For more than a year, businessman Lance Blankenship has been leading the push to get neighborhood banners hanging on Guadalupe Street. Around 45 businesses pitched in but Blankenship says the business they paid to make the banners never did.

Back in February, they finally got their money back but COVID hit. Now months later, the banners are finally being installed. Blankenship says it’s actually the perfect time for a boost to morale.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss